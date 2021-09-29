The next Prime Minister of Japan will be chosen by the ruling party.

Japan’s ruling party will elect a new leader on Wednesday, with a mild-mannered former foreign minister and a Twitter-savvy vaccine director dominating the field.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is going to the polls, but Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided not to run, ending his one-year tenure as prime minister.

Whoever wins will be appointed prime minister by parliament in a matter of days, and will then run in general elections, with the LDP anticipated to keep power.

This time around, the contest to become the next leader of the world’s third-largest economy is exceptionally tight, in part because most of the party’s major factions are not endorsing a candidate and will vote freely.

Two men and two women are competing for prime minister, an unexpected turn of events in a country that has never had a female prime minister and few famous female politicians.

Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who lost to Suga last year, and vaccine rollout head Taro Kono, one of Japan’s most well-known politicians, are anticipated to fight it out.

Sanae Takaichi, a hardline right-winger, and Seiko Noda, a feminist former gender equality minister, aren’t anticipated to make it past the first round.

On Wednesday afternoon, 382 LDP MPs and an equal number of party members will vote in the first round.

If no candidate receives a majority, the top two candidates will face 382 legislators and one party representative from each of Japan’s 47 regions in an immediate second round.

Kono, the minister of administrative reform, is the public’s favorite, thanks in part to his well-known name.

For years, he has been regarded a potential candidate for the top job as a former defense and foreign minister.

He prefers a direct communication style that contrasts with the cautious approach taken by many Japanese politicians, and he openly interacts with the more than two million people who follow his Japanese Twitter account.

But he’s also been dubbed harsh and chastised for blocking users on Twitter and being accused of bullying officials in tabloid publications.

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister and LDP strategy chief who has promised more economic stimulus if elected, is his biggest opponent.

Kishida has attempted to capitalize on popular dissatisfaction with Suga’s reaction to the pandemic, which has resulted in his government’s approval ratings plummeting to new lows.

He has emphasized his ability to listen and has asked citizens to participate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.