The New York Times now has 8 million subscribers and is making a profit.

In a quarterly update that showed growing revenues and earnings, The New York Times claimed it now has more than eight million subscribers.

The media company reported in its second quarter results report that profits doubled to $54 million and revenues increased by 23% to $498 million.

The New York Times has been one of the few traditional newspaper companies to preserve growth as consumers shift to digital journalism, focusing on online subscriptions for news and related items.

Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer, said, “We now have more than eight million paid subscriptions across our digital and print products – a testament to the success of our strategy, the strength of the market for paid digital journalism, and our unique opportunity to meet that demand.”

“This achievement comes on the heels of a second quarter marked by significant revenue and profit growth, modest net subscription additions, and progress on our underlying model.”

After a difficult 2020 marked by the coronavirus epidemic and US elections, Levien claimed subscription growth has slowed in 2021.

The New York Times added 142,000 net digital subscriptions, approximately half of which were for news and the rest for food and gaming.

According to Levien, the improvements will most likely be similar to those seen in 2019.

“We anticipate feeling the effects of comparing our outcomes to last year’s heightened news cycle for the rest of the year,” she said.

“Our audience in the second quarter fell short of the historic highs set in 2020, owing to a decline in domestic engagement with the Covid story.”

Ad income increased by 66% year over year, reflecting the weakness experienced during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns.

Subscription revenue increased by 15.7 percent to $339 million, making it the newspaper’s largest revenue source.

Following the better-than-expected results, the company’s stock increased by 12%.

rl/dw