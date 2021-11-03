The New York Times has a million international subscribers.

The New York Times announced on Wednesday that it has reached one million digital subscribers outside of the United States.

In an industry where print newspapers have been ravaged by dwindling ad revenue, the journal was an early adopter of adopting a pay wall for its internet and has banked on digital subscriptions.

The newspaper reported a net gain of 455,000 digital subscribers between July and September, bringing the total number of paid subscribers to 8.38 million, with 90 percent of them only reading online.

The New York Times has increased its subscriber base by 21% year over year, and is on track to reach its goal of 10 million by 2025.

In a conference call to discuss the quarterly earnings, CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said, “We still believe that there are at least 100 million people… English speaking, college educated, around the world who will pay for great journalism through a digital subscription.”

She estimates that half of that group lives outside of the US.

The New York Times is aiming for readers who already have at least one subscription in their own nation or region and are willing to pay for a second, which she estimates to be less than 50 million individuals.

During the call, chief financial officer Roland Caputo indicated that 18 percent of the new subscribers this quarter were from outside the United States.

Due to increasing digital, the outlet is on course to see online subscription revenue surpass print subscription revenue. Due to price rises, earnings from print editions have been largely steady in recent years.

The New York Times reported revenue of $509 million in the third quarter, up 19 percent and beyond projections, with a net income of $54 million.