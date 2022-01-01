The New Year’s Eve Party at Covid Clouds World.

On Saturday, the world welcomed 2022 with fewer celebrations because to new regulations aimed at curbing the rise of Covid cases, yet hope for a better year remained.

New York resurrected a limited version of its New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, Paris canceled its fireworks show due to rising Omicron cases, and London’s pyrotechnic display was shown on television to deter crowds.

The previous 12 months have seen a new US president and a new Adele album, the first Olympic Games without spectators, and authoritarian regimes smash democratic ambitions from Afghanistan to Sudan and Hong Kong.

However, the pandemic, which is now in its third year, continues to reign supreme.

Since the coronavirus was initially discovered in central China in December 2019, more than 5.4 million individuals have perished.

Thousands more have become ill or have been subjected to lockdowns and virus tests.

The year 2021 began on a hopeful note, with life-saving vaccines reaching roughly 60% of the world’s population, albeit many of the impoverished still lacked access, and some refused to be vaccinated.

According to an AFP tally, the appearance of the Omicron variety neared the end of the year, pushing the number of daily new Covid-19 cases beyond one million for the first time.

France became the latest country to declare Omicron as its prevalent coronavirus strain on Friday.

The variant’s popularity is driving record numbers of new cases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and even Australia, which has traditionally been a safe haven from the pandemic.

After missing the event last year because to rising infections, New York brought back its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.

However, the event was smaller than in previous years, with only around 15,000 individuals permitted in (all of whom had to show proof of vaccination).

One couple drove all the way from Memphis, Tennessee, in the southern state of Tennessee, to attend the celebrations.

“This is something we’ve always wanted to do. We got inoculated because it was on one of our bucket lists to witness the ball drop on New Year’s Eve “AFP spoke with Chroni Stokes.

“We weren’t planning on being vaccinated at first, but after reading the CDC’s instructions, we decided to get vaccinated just to be safe.”

In the wake of the outbreak, celebrations were postponed or scaled back across the country, from Seoul to San Francisco.

Around 7,000 people ate to ring in the new year in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, half the average capacity.