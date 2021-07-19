The Netherlands is encouraging citizens to work from home, calling the lockdown a “error of judgment.”

According to the Associated Press, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has advised individuals to return to working from home due to a rise in COVID-19 infection rates in the Netherlands. After the Dutch government eased lockdown restrictions in June, allowing nightclubs to reopen, the number of cases in the country immediately increased.

Rutte apologized for the decision to relax lockout requirements, calling it a “mistake” and ordering nightclubs to close until the middle of August. The seven-day average for daily infections increased from less than five to nearly 59 new illnesses per 100,000 persons on July 18, according to the Associated Press.

The Netherlands’ daily infection numbers were “too high,” according to Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, but they appeared to be leveling off.

Small tourism businesses in Albania went on strike for 24 hours, shutting down restaurants and bars in protest of the government’s continuous implementation of a nocturnal curfew.

Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners in Vlora, 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Tirana, closed their establishments on Monday, requesting a later or no curfew. A similar demonstration took place in Lezha, which is located in the northeastern part of the country.

Previously, the government imposed a nightly curfew that ran from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. From Tuesday, the curfew will begin at 11 p.m., although many proprietors prefer a later hour or no curfew at all. They claim that it sends their customers away too soon during the summer tourist season.

Prime Minister Edi Rama declined their request, claiming that their loud music in urban areas pollutes the environment.

Albanian enterprises are attempting to fully exploit its magnificent beaches along its 480-kilometer (300-mile) coastline in the Adriatic and Ionian Seas this year after suffering huge losses due to the epidemic last year. Tourism has become a vital business for one of Europe’s poorest countries in recent years.

So far, Albania has recorded 130,000 coronavirus infections and 2,456 deaths, but no deaths have been reported in the last month. The highest number of daily new cases was 21 on Sunday within the same time period.

Meanwhile, Iran placed a week-long curfew on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region on Monday as the country battles yet another influx of foreign fighters. This is a condensed version of the information.