The Netherlands is being impacted by the third night of Covid unrest.

Protests over the Dutch government’s coronavirus restrictions flared for a third night, with 130 individuals arrested since the turmoil began, according to police and local media.

In the northern cities of Groningen and Leeuwarden, as well as in Enschede to the east and Tilburg to the south, demonstrators set off fireworks and vandalized property.

The newest protests, however, were not as violent as those that erupted in Rotterdam and The Hague on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

On November 13, the Netherlands went back into partial lockdown and is exploring “2G measures,” which would allow pubs and cafes to prohibit those who have not been vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for the Groningen police told AFP that “many small gangs are trashing stuff in the center.” “Riot police are on the scene in the heart of the city to restore order.” An emergency order has been issued in Enschede, near the German border, according to police.

“Five persons have been arrested for provocation and public violence in the city center. Our command is to return home “According to the police,

According to Dutch media, a football match in the nearby city of Leeuwarden was momentarily disrupted as supporters, who are prohibited from attending games due to the Covid-19 limitations, tossed fireworks into the ground.

Police in Rotterdam detained 26 people on Sunday after supporters threw pyrotechnics, trash, and a crash barrier at officers during a half-time match in the afternoon.

The rioting on Sunday followed two days of violence in the Netherlands, which earlier this year saw its worst riots in 40 years over a coronavirus curfew.

The Hague police said they had arrested 19 persons in connection with Saturday’s protests, which included the use of riot police, dogs, horses, and water cannon.

Demonstrators set fire to bicycles and an electric moped stacked in the center of a busy crossroads, throwing pyrotechnics and stones at police.

A total of five police officers were hurt.

Some blamed the rioting on disgruntled teenagers.

“They believe that is how they will be heard,” Mustafa Toprak, 31, told AFP. “It’s a poor way to go about it, but hey, it’s the kids who are having a good time.” “They are young people who have had limited liberties for over two years because of Covid-19, so sure, I understand — but I can’t approve,” Claudia van der Wijngaard, 60, remarked.

On Saturday, thirteen individuals were arrested in separate demonstrations in the southern Limburg towns of Stein and Roermond.

During skirmishes in Urk, a fishing community in the orthodox Protestant "Bible Belt" where vaccination is prohibited, police made 16 arrests.