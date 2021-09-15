The Netherlands’ Floating Office is Carbon Neutral and Future-Proof.

Staffers at the Global Center of Adaptation (GCA) have a slightly different commute than the rest of the globe as they slowly make their way back to work.

On September 6, the GCA’s headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, opened its doors as the world’s largest floating office. The architect team at the Powerhouse Company guided the development of the Floating Office Rotterdam (FOR) which began in 2018.

GCA CEO Patrick Verkooijen said, "We collaborate with governments, businesses, and communities on solutions to our climate issue." "Because we need to not only expedite the transition away from greenhouse gas emissions, but also respond quickly to the climate impacts that are already here and hurting lives and livelihoods all over the world, particularly in poorer, more vulnerable countries."

The organization’s mission is echoed in the new headquarters.

According to a GCA datasheet, the building is “off-grid and carbon-neutral,” and was created to illustrate new solutions to cope with increasing sea levels.

FOR is totally self-sufficient, with its own solar energy source and water-based heat-exchange system, according to the statement.

“[The office] is a manifestation of some of the answers that are already within our grasp and that we must implement across society if we are to survive this global crisis,” Verkooijen said. “Innovative, long-term, and daring solutions.”

Everything that went into the building of the workplace was done with purpose and contributes to the objective of being as environmentally friendly as possible. According to the group, using wood as an alternative to concrete avoided 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide material.

Solar panels cover 900 square meters of the roof, providing electricity for the structure, while a green roof covering the same amount of roof area aids in rainwater management, noise reduction, and energy efficiency.

According to World Bank figures from 2018, the Netherlands released 8.7 metric tons of CO2 per capita, the lowest level in over 50 years.

Verkooijen said in a statement that he believes the structure will “inspire others to future-proof their infrastructure.”

“Because of many other innovations in how the city prepares for the repercussions of climate change, Rotterdam is often referred to be the ‘adaptation capital of the world,’ therefore we value our. This is a condensed version of the information.