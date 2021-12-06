The Nepalese government has begun a census of endangered Royal Bengal Tigers.

Officials in Nepal announced Monday that they have begun counting rare Royal Bengal tigers in the country’s vast forested southern plains, as environmentalists work to bring the big cats back from the brink of extinction.

Tiger populations have been decimated across Asia due to deforestation, habitat encroachment, and poaching, but Nepal and 12 other countries signed a pact in 2010 to increase their numbers by next year.

On Sunday, technicians with wildlife experts began installing cameras in Chitwan National Park, the country’s largest tiger conservation area, in order to identify individual animals by their distinctive stripes.

Over 12,000 square kilometers (4,600 square miles) of protected areas and adjacent woods will eventually be covered by nearly 4,000 motion-sensitive cameras.

“The study aims to gather information on the state of tigers, which will help us assess whether our measures for tiger conservation have been successful,” Bed Kumar Dhakal of the National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Department told AFP.

Celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio have endorsed Nepal’s 2010 Tiger Conservation Plan.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Global Tiger Forum, the world’s wild tiger population increased to 3,890 in 2016.

It was the first increase in almost a century, and it was up from an all-time low of 3,200 at the beginning of the decade.

According to a census, Nepal had 235 tigers in 2018, nearly doubling the number from nine years prior.

The census results are expected in July.