The NBA Should Be Nervous Because Enes Kanter Won’t Back Down Against China.

Enes Kanter, a Boston Celtics center, continues to create waves on Twitter with his one-man crusade against China’s Communist Party and “one of the biggest human rights atrocities in the world today” in Xinjiang, according to the NBA star.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old, who appears to be acutely aware of Beijing’s annoyances, used his social media platform to express support for Taiwan, posting images of specially designed basketball shoes bearing the green flag of the Taiwan independence movement alongside the words “democracy” and “independence.”

Taiwan is not and will never be a part of China! #FreedomShoes #IslandOfResilience pic.twitter.com/3yxWnfbWLK November 10, 2021 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) Kanter has been denouncing the Chinese government for the previous three weeks, including naming its leader, Xi Jinping, as a “heartless dictator.” The Celtics star demanded that Beijing end its “genocide” against the Uyghur people and close its Xinjiang “slave labor camps.” Kanter led a rally in front of Capitol Hill at the end of October, demanding Congress to enact the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Kanter, who was born in Switzerland and raised in Turkey, claims to have been a vociferous critic of Recep Tayyip Erdoan for the past ten years. The basketball player has characterized himself as a close supporter of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric accused by Erdoan’s government of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. Turkey has requested Kanter’s international arrest and extradition due to his ties to Gulen.

Nonetheless, his criticism of Turkey’s president has never gotten him the kind of national and international attention that his tweets about China have.

Let's do it!! #XinnieThePooh #FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/JFGEgIaXlN Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) (@EnesKanter) (@EnesKanter) (@EnesKanter) 24th of October, 2021 He has also thrown his support behind Tibetans and Hongkongers, all of whom have been designated as topics of concern by the Biden administration.