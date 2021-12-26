The NATO Secretary-General wants a NATO-Russia Council Meeting in January.

An alliance spokesperson said Sunday that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has requested a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council next month and has contacted Moscow to arrange Moscow’s participation.

Stoltenberg has proposed to resume discussion with Moscow through this group, which was established in 2002 but is now inactive due to the Ukraine war.

The Russian authorities, on the other hand, have not reacted positively.

The NATO spokesman, who did not want to be identified, said, “We are in contact with Russia” regarding the meeting on January 12.

NATO has repeatedly condemned Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and urged Moscow to preserve Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

The West has long accused Russia of directly supporting pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, who seized two districts shortly after Moscow took Crimea in 2014.

Russia denies the allegations, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the battle, which has taken over 13,000 lives, is genocidal.

The Kremlin has been increasingly adamant that NATO and the West are dangerously near to Russia’s borders.

Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands earlier this month, stating that NATO must not accept new members and attempting to prevent the US from creating new facilities in former Soviet states.

Stoltenberg has requested a meeting on January 12 for the first time since Moscow announced its requests.

The military leaders of NATO’s 30 member states will gather for two days in Brussels on the same day.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg underlined his support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military buildup and increasingly threatening rhetoric across the border.