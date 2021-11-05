The Mystery of ‘Havana Syndrome’ Will Be Solved By Blinken Vows.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to “get to the bottom” of the so-called “Havana syndrome,” which some believe is the result of Russian microwave strikes.

Blinken designated two senior people to coordinate the State Department’s reaction in order to reassure worried US ambassadors that the government was taking the mysterious affliction seriously.

Cases of Havana syndrome, officially known as anomalous health events (AHI), initially surfaced in 2016 in Cuba’s capital, with US and Canadian diplomats reporting terrible headaches, nausea, and possibly brain damage after hearing high-pitched sounds.

According to sources, the number of US diplomats and intelligence officers reporting comparable encounters in nations such as China, Austria, Colombia, and Russia has increased to the low hundreds since then.

“Everyone in the US government, particularly the State Department, is completely focused on determining what and who is causing these tragedies, caring for those who have been affected, and protecting our people,” Blinken added.

He claimed the State Department had arranged for those who had been affected to be treated at Johns Hopkins University, and that the department was gathering baseline data from US diplomats before they deployed to help in assessing reported cases.

Blinken named Jonathan Moore as the general response coordinator, and Margaret Uyehara as the ambassador to guarantee that anyone reporting symptoms received full medical attention.

He also stated that the agency is introducing new technologies at embassies and posts to assist in the evaluation and protection of workers against dangers associated to cases.

“We’re using all of our intelligence community’s resources. We’re gathering the brightest scientific brains from both inside and outside government to help us “He stated that he needed to comprehend the issue.

However, several scientists question the Russian strikes theory, claiming that there is no single disease or cause for the recorded instances.

Some have even regarded the outbreak as a mass psychogenic phenomena in which people become ill after learning about a health threat.