The murderer of a mosque in Christchurch is considering a long-term appeal.

According to his lawyer, the Christchurch mosque attacker is considering appealing his exceptional life sentence, claiming that guilty pleas entered in the aftermath of the 2019 attacks were gained under duress.

Brenton Tarrant, a self-described white supremacist, pled guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of terrorism last year.

He was condemned to life in jail without the possibility of parole, the first time in New Zealand that such a punishment has been handed down.

At the time, Tarrant did not mount a defense, but his lawyer, Tony Ellis, indicated the Australian national was reconsidering his choice to plead guilty.

The gunman, 31, told Ellis that he entered the pleas under duress because he was subjected to “inhuman and degrading treatment” while on remand.

“He concluded that pleading guilty was the simplest way out,” Ellis told Radio New Zealand.

Before a coroner’s inquiry into the March 2019 massacres, Ellis reportedly took over as Tarrant’s lawyer and encouraged his client to pursue his right to appeal.

“He was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison, which is a life sentence, and that’s not permissible, that’s a violation of the Bill of Rights,” Ellis said.

Tarrant opened fire on Friday worshippers at Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque first, before going on to the Linwood prayer centre and livestreaming the killings.

All of his victims were Muslim women, children, and the elderly.

New Zealand does not have the death penalty, and Tarrant’s sentencing judge, Cameron Mander, stated in August last year that he was imposing the heaviest possible sentence for his “inhuman” crimes.

“Your acts are so heinous that even if you are imprisoned until you die, the demands for punishment and condemnation will not be met,” Mander remarked at the time.

When reached by AFP, Ellis declined to comment, claiming that his client had directed him to speak only to a few local media outlets.

The Coroner’s Court did not respond in a timely manner.