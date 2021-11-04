The murder trial of a black jogger will be heard by a nearly all-white jury.

The trial of three white men charged with the shooting murder of a Black jogger begins on Friday, amidst criticism over the selection of only one African-American juror for the high-profile case.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said the jury panel’s composition “appears to be intentionally discriminatory,” but he indicated the trial in Georgia’s southern state will go forward.

After chasing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and shooting him during a disagreement in February 2020, Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis, 35, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, have been charged with murder and other felonies.

During the more than two weeks of jury selection, the three white men’s defense counsel removed 11 of the 12 potential black jurors, triggering claims of racial prejudice.

“Ahmaud Arbery is denied justice again after being tracked down, cornered, and shot for being a Black guy in a white Georgia community,” stated Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney. “A nearly all-white jury will decide the fate of his killers.” “A jury should be representative of the community,” Crump said of the Glynn County trial. Black people make up around a quarter of Glynn County’s 85,000 citizens.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, told First Coast News that she was “extremely surprised” that only one Black juror had been chosen. Cooper-Jones stated, “That was devastating.”

The defense strikes of eight potential Black jurors were contested by prosecutors, but the judge concluded that the defense counsel had offered acceptable reasons for their dismissal.

“They’ve been able to demonstrate to the court why those persons were struck from the panel apart from race,” Walmsley added.

A violent video of Arbery’s shooting went viral on social media, adding gasoline to last year’s racial protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, prompted by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, by a white police officer.

Arbery became a symbol of the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality.

Gregory and Travis McMichael followed Arbery in a pickup truck, while Bryan followed them in his own car and filmed the whole thing on his phone.

Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun during an incident.

The three men claim they mistook the jogger for a burglar in their beachfront Satilla Shores area and used a Georgia law that allows regular residents to make arrests.

Prosecutors in the area, including Gregory McMichael, a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.