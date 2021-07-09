The Murder of Haiti’s President Deepens the Mystery

According to Haitian authorities, President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a 28-member hit squad made up of Colombians and Americans, but nothing is known about who planned the assassination or their objectives as the inquiry continues on Friday.

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the pre-dawn attack on Wednesday, including 15 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent, according to a press conference held by the country’s police.

According to Haiti’s police commissioner Leon Charles, three Colombian gunmen were killed by police, while eight members of the murder squad remain at large, albeit the statistics differed significantly from other official reports.

But little is known about why gunmen stormed the president’s personal apartment, shooting him and injuring his wife, Martine.

According to Leon, authorities have apprehended the attackers but are now seeking for the masterminds.

Some of the suspects were paraded in front of the media on Thursday, along with Colombian passports and firearms recovered by police.

On Friday, Colombia’s police chief claimed that 17 Colombian ex-soldiers were suspected of being engaged in the assassination, up from the previous six suspects.

General Jorge Luis Vargas informed a press conference that two soldiers who perished at the hands of Haitian police and 15 others “may have belonged to the national army” of Colombia, having left it between 2018 and 2020.

In a phone chat with interim Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Friday, Colombian President Ivan Duque assured him of his country’s “operation in progressing the investigation.”

According to claims in Colombian media on Friday, four former military suspects departed Bogota on June 4 for the Dominican Republic, crossing the border on June 6.

After security revealed a gang of armed men had entered into the courtyard of the property that had been locked “for safety concerns” after Moise’s murder, Taiwan stated late Thursday that 11 of the suspects had been apprehended on its diplomatic grounds.

Jalina Porter, a spokeswoman for the State Department, said the US was “absolutely aware” of the detention of US citizens in connection with the assassination, but she declined to speak further, citing privacy regulations.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that senior FBI and other officials would be travelling to the Caribbean as soon as possible to assist with the Haitian inquiry.

On Friday morning, after days of immobility in the capital, Port-au-Prince saw a cautious return of people to the streets, stores reopening, and public transportation resumed, but with a shroud of fear.

People rushed to stock up. Brief News from Washington Newsday.