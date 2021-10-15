The murder of a UK politician is being investigated by a counterterrorism unit, but it is unclear whether it was a terrorist attack.

A lifelong member of Parliament (MP) was stabbed to death at a meeting with constituents at a church on Friday, eliciting shock and sadness across the country. The event is being examined by counterterrorism officials.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the stabbing, and police said the investigation into the attack on Conservative MP David Arness was being led by counterterrorism officers. The culprit has not been recognized, but he is suspected of murder.

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said, “The probe is in its very early stages.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The murder happened five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was assassinated in her small-town district by a far-right fanatic, reigniting concerns about the dangers politicians face while representing voters. When British politicians meet with their constituents, they are rarely escorted by police.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said he and his Cabinet were “very shocked and heartbroken.”

“We’ve lost today a brilliant public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague in David, who believed strongly in this country and its future,” Johnson said.

“We must truly leave the police to go on with their investigation,” the prime minister said when asked if the attack meant MPs needed more security.

Amess, 69, was assaulted at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, around 40 miles east of London, about midday. Paramedics attempted but failed to save him. The guy was apprehended, and a knife was discovered.

“We are not seeking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” police added. “We do not feel there is a continuing threat to the general public.”

Amess had been a lawmaker since 1983 and a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, making him one of the longest-serving lawmakers in the House of Commons.

He was a well-liked figure with a reputation for working hard for his constituents and tirelessly trying to have Southend proclaimed a city. He was a social conservative on the right of his party.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him and renamed him Sir David in recognition of his service.

Politicians from all sides of the aisle expressed astonishment and sadness at the news.