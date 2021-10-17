The murder of a British MP is being investigated by UK police, who say the suspect is on a ‘de-radicalization’ program.

On Sunday, British counter-terrorism police investigated the assassination of a British MP, with reports claiming that the suspect had been referred to an official de-radicalization program.

In the second similar attack on an MP in just over five years, veteran Conservative David Amess, 69, was stabbed to death while meeting voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

Mourners continued to lay flowers near the police cordon that had been erected around the Methodist church where Amess, the local MP since 1997, was assassinated.

The crime has been classified as a terrorist attack by police, who are looking into “a probable motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

They seized a 25-year-old guy under the Terrorism Act, which authorized police to keep him in custody until Friday for questioning.

He has not been charged with anything.

Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command is in charge of the investigation.

Late Saturday, detectives said they were checking three addresses in the London region as part of a “rapid investigation.”

On Sunday, police stood watch in front of a three-story property in the Kentish Town neighborhood of north London.

According to an AFP correspondent, they had erected up a tent in the front garden and were working inside with blue-gloved officers.

According to AFP, a woman who lives close believes the suspect does not live there.

“We are familiar with the family; they are great folks.” They have three sons, but they are older than the suspect,” the mother, who did not want to be identified, added.

Benjamin, a 47-year-old local dog walker, said police “were already here all day yesterday.” “A very pleasant neighborhood, very tranquil,” he said of the region.

The suspect was identified as Ali Harbi Ali, a British national of Somali heritage who had been sent to Prevent, the government counter-terrorist scheme for persons deemed to be at risk of radicalisation, according to British media quoting anonymous state sources.

According to the BBC, Ali was never formally a “subject of interest” to MI5, the domestic security agency, and did not spend much time on the volunteer program.

According to British media, the suspected attacker stayed at the site after stabbing Amess many times.

The Sunday Times reported that police and security agencies believe he acted alone and was “self-radicalized,” adding that he may have been influenced by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Somalia.

Ali's father, Harbi Ali Kullane, who is claimed to be a former adviser to Somalia's prime minister, confirmed his son's detention to The Sunday Times, saying: "I'm.