The ‘Most Ridiculous’ KFC Location in Front of the Pyramids of Giza is shared by a woman.

Kimmie Conner, a travel writer, posted a “Giza pyramids hack” on her TikTok account, @kimmconn, on Thursday, which has been viewed over a million times since it was posted.

Conner was in Egypt, and a vacation to the African country isn’t complete without seeing the world-famous pyramids.

There are a numerous notable attractions, but none are more famous than Giza’s magnificent Pyramids, which date back roughly 4,500 years and stand at a height of 451 feet.

In 1979, the spectacular monuments, which were among the ancient world’s seven wonders, were declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site, together with other historically significant sites.

You’d think that a view of the priceless pyramids would be prohibitively expensive, but Conner found an unobstructed—and private—viewing platform for the cost of a Zinger burger.

“Here’s the most ludicrous Giza pyramid hack you’ll ever hear,” she remarked in her now-viral video. So there’s a Pizza Hut and a KFC right outside the exit with this view.

“Would you imagine they had a panoramic view from the top?” If you go in and order some s***** food, make sure you walk all the way to the top. That’s right, keep going because this is the view from the KFC’s roof.

"There are other roofs nearby, but this one is absolutely empty, so you'll have it all to yourselves." You and your Zinger are the only two people in the room.

“I’m willing to bet that this is the most absurd spot you’ll ever eat KFC.” Honestly, eating one burger is a lot less expensive than paying for taxis or camels to see some of the other sights.

“This is a closer look at the vista from the top of the KFC and Pizza Hut. What a surreal situation. It’s actually one of Giza’s most central and accessible restaurants. Save the pricey restaurants for later in the evening, when the sun is setting. Also, keep some fries on hand for wandering about. This is a condensed version of the information.