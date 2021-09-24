The Most Important Dates In Catalonia’s Separatist Crisis

Former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has been arrested in Italy, four years after Catalonia’s government staged a failed independence campaign. He could face extradition to Spain, where he is wanted on sedition charges.

The major dates of the separatist dispute in Spain’s northeast are listed here.

On September 6, 2017, Catalonia’s parliament approves a referendum on independence for Catalonia on October 1, despite Madrid’s opposition.

The referendum is disrupted by security personnel, and photos of police brutality are broadcast around the world.

King Felipe VI denounces the independence bid on October 3, as hundreds of thousands of Catalans gather to oppose the violence.

More than half of the Catalan parliament declares independence on October 27.

Catalonia’s autonomy is suspended by Madrid, which dissolves its parliament and dismisses its separatist leaders.

Eight regional ministers were arrested on November 2nd. Puigdemont, who has fled to Brussels, has been given a European arrest demand.

Catalans voted separatist parties back into power in a regional election on December 21, including candidates in prison and self-imposed exile.

Quim Torra is sworn in as Catalonia’s new president on June 2, 2018, and the region’s autonomy is restored.

On the same day, a new Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is sworn in, taking a softer stance toward Catalonia but ruling out any independence vote.

On October 14, 2019, the Supreme Court condemns nine separatists convicted of sedition to jail terms ranging from nine to thirteen years.

Thousands of Catalans take to the streets in protest, blocking highways and train tracks and storming Barcelona’s airport, where they set fire to barricades and struggle with riot police.

Sanchez is re-elected in January 2020, thanks to the support of the ERC, a Catalan separatist group that backed him in exchange for discussions between Madrid and the Catalan administration.

The negotiations are scheduled to begin on February 26 but have been postponed because to the pandemic.

Torra was barred from public office in September after refusing to remove separatist insignia from public buildings, prompting Catalonia to call an early election.

Separatist parties gain a majority in the Catalan parliament in February 2021, and agree to elect ERC moderate Pere Aragones as president.

He promises to fight for a new independence vote.

Talks resumed in September after an 18-month gap, with Aragones stating that the two parties were still “extremely far apart.”

Sanchez claims that his government will pardon the nine imprisoned leaders in the interest of “reconciliation.”

Despite significant resistance from Spain’s right-wing parties, his cabinet supports the controversial action on June 22.

On September 23, Puigdemont is detained in Italy.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.