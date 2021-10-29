The Moon of South Korea is pressuring Pope Francis to visit the country’s north.

At a meeting at the Vatican on Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in renewed his call for Pope Francis to visit North Korea, according to Yonhap.

Moon presented Francis with one of 136 crosses made from barbed wire salvaged from a fence in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), the peninsula’s dividing line for the previous 68 years.

According to presidential spokesman Park Kyung-mee of the South Korean news agency, if the pope visits North Korea “when the occasion arises,” such a trip would offer “momentum for peace.”

Francis said he would go if he received a letter of invitation from Pyongyang, according to the report.

The pontiff and Moon, who is in Italy for the G20 conference, addressed the “promotion of dialogue and reconciliation between Koreans,” according to the Vatican.

In 2014, Francis visited South Korea and celebrated a reunification liturgy in Seoul.

In 2018, during Moon’s first meeting with Francis, he sent a verbal invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for Francis to visit North Korea, something no pope had ever done before.

According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, there are 5.9 million Catholics in South Korea, accounting for one out of every nine people.

Religious freedom is protected by the constitution in the north, but outside of state-sanctioned institutions, all religious practice is outlawed.

Pyongyang was dubbed “Jerusalem of the East” in the early twentieth century because it was a regional missionary centre with scores of churches and a strong Christian population.

However, Kim Il Sung, the late founding leader of the North and grandfather of the present dictator, saw Christianity as a threat and sought to exterminate it through executions and labor camps.

Since then, the North’s dictatorship has permitted Catholic organizations to operate assistance projects in the impoverished country, but there are no direct connections with the Vatican.