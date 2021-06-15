The ‘Monster Tooth’ that popped out of a crocodile’s mouth has been shared by Steve Irwin’s son.

On his Instagram page, Robert Irwin posted a photo of a crocodile’s “monster teeth.” The 17-year-old TV host, who works at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland, shared the photo with his 2.7 million Instagram followers on June 10.

“Look at the size of this tooth!” wrote the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin’s son in the caption. To find out who it belongs to, swipe ->.”

Irwin looks to be holding the massive tooth between his thumb and forefinger in the snap, and it appears to be nearly three inches long.

The second photograph shows a teenager prepared to give meat to a crocodile, which is protruding from the water with its jaws extended.

He elaborated: “Crocs’ teeth normally fall out and regrow throughout their lives.

“This monster tooth popped out during a feed with ‘Bosco.’ Crocs like him could have up to 60 in their mouths at any given time!”

The photo has received over 108,361 likes so far, and many individuals have expressed their opinions in the comments area.

“Great to witness the show today at Australia Zoo!” remarked one Instagram user, renae.jones. I was overjoyed to have you in charge of the croc section.”

“Hope it didn’t come off in your leg!” said another user, nicki hs. haha “I’d turn it into a necklace.”