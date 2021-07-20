The Miss Universe Pageant in 2021 will be held in Israel.

The Miss Universe Organization has announced that the 70th edition of the competition will take place in Eilat, Israel’s southern luxury resort city, in December.

The organization announced in a tweet that the event will have new hosts, Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, who will take over for Steve Harvey, and that it will be televised simultaneously in 180 countries on Fox and Telemundo.

This year's Miss Universe pageant will be hosted by Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and actress and model Olivia Culpo, LIVE on Fox and free on The Roku Channel the next day.

The crown is used by the pageant to honor women, with the organization’s ultimate objective being highlighted on its website.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) website states, “The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.”

Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020, from Mexico, was the most recent lady to be crowned. Meza, a former software engineer and campaigner for women’s rights, will be present to crown her successor.

