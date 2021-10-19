The Middle East economy is improving, but social unrest is on the rise, according to the IMF.

The Middle East and North Africa are on the mend, but mounting social instability and rising inequality threaten low-income economies’ “fragile” growth, according to the IMF.

Due to low oil prices and widespread lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the MENA region, which comprises Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth fall by 3.2 percent in 2020.

However, the International Monetary Fund estimated that GDP growth will jump to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 percentage point from its previous forecast in April, because to quick immunization efforts, particularly in oil-rich Gulf countries.

“In 2021, the region will be recovering. “We’ve seen improvement in economic performance since the beginning of the year,” said Jihad Azour, the IMF’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia, adding that recovery is not uniform across the region.

“It’s unclear and uneven,” he told AFP, “because of the divergence in immunization, recent developments, price increases… but also the worry about global financial circumstances and the risk of interest rate changes, (and) geopolitical developments.”

The IMF stated in a research that while rising oil prices enhanced the prospects for oil-exporting economies, low-income and crisis-affected nations were seeing “fragile” recoveries.

It predicted “an increase in societal discontent” in 2021, which “may worsen due to repeated virus outbreaks, dismal economic conditions, high unemployment, and rising food costs.”

Thousands of outraged residents have demonstrated in Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, and other nations, demanding changes, better jobs, and services.

According to the IMF, unemployment in MENA grew by 1.4 percent last year to 11.6 percent, topping levels experienced during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the 2014-15 oil price shock.

The IMF cautioned that an uneven recovery might lead to a “permanent expansion of existing wealth, income, and social disparities, and, ultimately, poorer growth and less inclusive societies” in the long run.

According to the IMF, almost seven million more people in the region will be living in extreme poverty in 2020-21 than in pre-crisis forecasts.

They are dealing with rising prices, with regional inflation expected to rise to 12.9 percent in 2021 from 10.4 percent last year, owing to higher food and energy prices in several nations, before falling to 8.8 percent in 2022.

"Inequity is on the rise. The pandemic has disproportionately affected the low-skilled, the young, women, and migratory labor.