The Mexican president will question Biden about migrant proposals.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will write to US President Joe Biden to stress the importance of addressing the root causes of migration from Central America.

At his daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said, “I will send him a letter because we cannot just continue detaining” migrants.

“We need to address the root causes. People don’t leave their towns for fun,” he explained.

Lopez Obrador has advocated spreading one of his domestic welfare programs to Central America in order to create 1.2 million employment in the region on several occasions.

Sembrando Vida is a program that gives financial assistance to agricultural producers.

Lopez Obrador has also proposed that after three years, participants be eligible for a work visa in the United States.

Authorities in southern Mexico captured dozens of migrants, largely from Central America, including children, who were walking to the United States to escape poverty, crime, and other problems.

“The goal is to confine migrants as far as possible in the southeast of the country,” Lopez Obrador added.

Allowing them to move across Mexico “increases the likelihood of human rights crimes, particularly along the northern border,” he warned.

Following Biden’s entrance in the White House and his promise of a more humanitarian approach, Mexico has observed an uptick in unauthorized migrants going north.

When she visited Mexico in June, US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of addressing the core reasons of migration, but cautioned that it would take time.

nc-dr/dw