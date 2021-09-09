The Mexican military is rushing to assist flood victims.

Soldiers and rescue workers fought on Wednesday to assist thousands of flood victims in central Mexico, where more than a dozen Covid-19 hospital patients died.

After a river in Tula, Hidalgo state, burst its banks, more than 1,000 National Guard members, troops, and rescues were dispatched.

About 39,000 people were affected by the storm, with many homes being submerged in minutes.

Approximately 1,000 individuals were relocated to shelters, while some residents were hesitant to leave their houses.

Civilians participated with the rescue effort, including Lauro Cruz, a local who said he assisted roughly 40 people.

“Some didn’t want to go because they were afraid of thieves,” he explained.

“However, they accepted to be relocated. “We took out people in wheelchairs and on stretchers,” he added.

Jesus Olguin arrived at his little jewelry store to assess the damage.

“Everyone was taken aback. He stated, “There was no warning.” “We suffered a lot of losses.”

According to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), which operates the hospital, fourteen patients died when water damaged the power supply and life-sustaining oxygen treatment.

The authorities had recorded up to 17 deaths on Tuesday, but IMSS director Zoe Robledo indicated that some of them perished before the flooding.

“It had been a horrible day… In a video broadcast on social media, he described the incident as “a sudden disaster that submerged an entire city under water in a matter of minutes, including our hospital.”

Medical professionals were seen pushing stretchers carrying patients through the water.

The boat in which Hidalgo state governor Omar Fayad was exploring the area with other officials sank, causing a disaster.

“It’s all right… I’m OK… and we’ll keep working,” he wrote on Twitter.