The #MeToo Movement Has Arrived in France.

The claimed rape had been erased from Alice’s mind for four years, due to “post-traumatic amnesia,” she claims.

It took her another four years to get the guts to make a complaint against renowned actor and theatrical director Michel Didym after the recollection began to surface.

“Filing a complaint, having to explain everything, it adds to the pain,” Alice (not her real name) told AFP at a #MeTooTheatre protest in Paris on Saturday.

Didym, who is more than 30 years her senior, is accused of rapping Alice when she was a 20-year-old acting student at Nancy’s National Drama Centre.

“As an actress, I rely on individuals with much too much authority,” she remarked, her hands quivering and her face hidden under a mask to protect her identity.

“The directors are fully aware of what’s going on, including the fact that there are several predators.”

Didym, who has had a brilliant career in the theatre stretching back to the early 1980s, is being accused by a number of people.

Earlier this month, many women accused the 63-year-old of sexual assault or harassment in the Liberation newspaper.

He disputes the claims, but his next gigs have been canceled and he is being investigated by the police.

It took a long time for the MeToo movement to make its way into French theater.

However, protests have grown against two controversial characters who are part of the current season of the Colline Theatre, one of France’s six national theatres.

Activists are outraged that director Jean-Pierre Baro, who was accused of rape in a case that was later dropped due to a lack of evidence, and rock musician Bertrand Cantat, who murdered his fiancée in 2003, were both hired.

In a Vilnius hotel room, Cantat, a former singer with Noir Desir (“Black Desire”), violently attacked actress Marie Trintignant (daughter of legendary actor Jean-Louis Trintignant).

She died a few days later as a result of her injuries.

The singer was sentenced to eight years in prison, but after four years, he was released on parole.

Wajdi Mouawad, the Colline’s director, chose Cantat to write the music for “Mere,” which will premiere next month.

Mouawad said in a statement that he supports the battle against violence and sexual harassment “unconditionally,” but that he will not function as a “replacement for the legal system.”

Despite the fact that Mouawad was selected directly by the government, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told France Inter radio on Monday that it was not her role to intervene in the theater's daily operations, albeit she "regretted" her decision.