The mentally ill in China yearn to emerge from the shadows.

Because of a Chinese cultural stigma around mental illness, Shanghai artist “Cracks” has kept her diagnosis of bipolar disorder hidden from all but her closest friends and family for years.

Despite rising stress levels in a rapidly modernizing China, mental illness is rarely discussed openly, leaving millions to cope on their own.

“They think we’re insane, that we can’t fit in with society, that we only belong in mental hospitals,” claimed the 24-year-old, who did not want her real name used.

Any history of mental illness could result in dismissal, according to a former job contract.

So she suppressed her condition and the dramatic mood fluctuations it causes in her, which she describes as “desperate, agonizing, and dismal,” with suicidal thoughts.

Her codename “Cracks” comes from her artwork, which she sees as a way to “bring light in” to her life by opening a crack.

A lone female is surrounded by clutching hands or vicious fangs in the black-and-white illustrations. It’s the only way she can “feel normal” and communicate her pain.

According to a study published in The Lancet medical journal in 2019, more than 16% of China’s population – over 220 million individuals – had suffered a diagnosable psychiatric disease at some point in their lives, with the vast majority never receiving treatment.

Last year, the administration expressed alarm, promising to raise awareness and treatment but offering little details.

According to Chen Mengyuan, a social worker and curator of a mental health-themed art exhibition in Shanghai featuring the work of “Cracks” and 80 other artists to raise awareness, mental illness is still seen as a disgraceful sign of weakness in Chinese culture.

Therapy in China is still in its infancy, according to Shanghai psychoanalyst Luo Gaoyu, with patients typically skeptical of its efficiency and afraid of accepting it due to the stigma.

She believes that because treatment success is never assured, public acceptability is critical.

Despite the fact that a younger generation is gradually bringing attention to the issue, Luo, 25, believes there are still too few skilled mental health specialists.

“Having a limited number of teachers educate a huge number of pupils is inherently a problem,” she explained.

According to a psychiatrist at a nationally recognized Chinese institution, mental health is an important aspect of overall public welfare in China.

People “will not get treated, will continue to be in pain, and will be unable to live and work effectively” if this is not done, according to the doctor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

