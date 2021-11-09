The ‘Menstrual Poverty’ Debate in Brazil Turns Political.

Vanessa Moraes, who lives in a slum in Rio de Janeiro and works various jobs to support her two sons, barely makes ends meet on benefits.

Purchasing tampons and pads on a monthly basis isn’t exactly a top priority.

When Moraes gets her period, she improvises with whatever she can find, as do millions of other Brazilian women. It’s a long-taboo topic that took a political turn last month when President Jair Bolsonaro blocked legislation to provide free menstrual supplies to the poor.

“Pads are expensive, so we use everything we can, like a piece of cloth, a pillowcase, a diaper,” adds Moraes, whose kids are 11 and 12.

Hugo, her eldest child, has cerebral palsy and requires diapering.

“Whenever one of my son’s diapers breaks, I think to myself, ‘Oh, I’ll use that as a pad,'” says Moraes to AFP.

The tall 39-year-old displays her method by ripping the elastic strips off either side of a diaper, opening the absorbent middle, and adding a scrap cloth to make the diaper more effective.

Moraes lives in Rio’s north side’s Complexo do Alemao, a large “favela.”

Hugo’s care consumes a large portion of her earnings from waitressing and driving school buses.

The family barely makes ends meet, she claims, even with the government help of 1,100 reais ($200) every month.

In Brazil, a pack of tampons or pads costs anything from three to ten reais, which Moraes cannot afford.

Brazil has an estimated 60 million women and girls who receive their period every month, despite its population of 213 million people.

Menstrual poverty affects an estimated 28% of poor women, meaning they can’t afford basic hygiene goods.

They’ve come up with a variety of ways to cope with their periods as a result of necessity: pieces of bread, cotton, paper, or the “paninho” (small cloth), a piece of fabric that can be washed and reused.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up program, a scarcity of menstruation products keeps one out of every four girls home from school each month.

One by One, a local nonprofit that helps destitute disabled persons and their families, helps Moraes.

The nonprofit gives wheelchairs as well as food and basic necessities, such as menstrual supplies.

Karla Cristina de Almeida, 15, is another recipient who shares her monthly box with her sister when they can.

"Sometimes we have one pack, and other times we don't." I don't even leave the house when we don't have any.