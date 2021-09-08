The Mayor of Paris will announce his candidacy for President on Sunday.

Several members of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s Socialist party informed AFP that she will announce her campaign to become France’s first female president on Sunday, joining a growing list of contenders to incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

For months, Hidalgo’s desire to run for France’s highest office has been a well-kept secret.

She told reporters on Tuesday at a Socialist Party rally in Montpellier, southern France, that “nothing else” was keeping her from launching her campaign.

AFP was told by several MPs present at the meeting that she would publicly launch her candidacy during a visit to the northern city of Rouen on Sunday.

According to current polls, Hidalgo, who has campaigned for a greener Paris to mixed reactions from citizens, will receive only seven to nine percent of the vote in the first round of presidential voting in April – assuming she is chosen to represent the Socialists.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two frontrunners will face off in a runoff election.

Macron has yet to declare his candidacy for a second term, although it is largely expected that he will. The election is set to be a rematch between him and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom Macron defeated in 2017.

Hidalgo, who grew up in a family of Spanish immigrants who fled Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, faces an uphill battle to bring the left together after the Socialists were thrown out of power in 2017.

Despite Socialist leader Olivier Faure’s backing for her candidacy, the Greens and the hard-left France Unbowed parties have declared preparations to run their own candidates.

Hidalgo stated on Tuesday that the environment would be her primary priority, but that the shift to a greener lifestyle should not be done “at the expense of the middle and working classes.”

Hidalgo, who was elected to a second term as mayor last year, has been criticized and praised in equal measure for his efforts to remove vehicles from Paris’ streets and make more room for bikes.