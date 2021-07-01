The Mayor of Amsterdam apologizes for the city’s slavery history on the Dutch equivalent of Juneteenth.

The mayor of Amsterdam apologized on Thursday for the city’s prior governors’ pivotal involvement in the worldwide slave trade, saying it is past time for the Dutch capital to come to terms with its dark past.

The role of Amsterdam’s founders in the slave trade has been discussed for years, but in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, calls have grown for the Dutch to take responsibility for the city’s pivotal role in the slave trade, according to the Associated Press.

“It is past time to permanently imbue our city’s identity with the immense injustice of colonial slavery. Mayor Femke Halsema remarked, “With big-hearted and unconditional recognition.” “Because we want to be a government for those who are burdened by the past and its legacy.”

She apologized while emphasizing that “not a single Amsterdammer alive now is to blame for the past.”

The Dutch government has already expressed regret for the country’s historical role in slavery, but has refrained from issuing a formal apology. Last year, Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned that such an apology may polarize society.

An independent group that met in recent months to explore the problem issued a report on Thursday urging the federal government to apologize, claiming that doing so would “help heal ancient suffering.”

Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren was present at the ceremony in Amsterdam, but she did not address the demand for a government apology.

Some in the Netherlands want to deny the country’s colonial past, according to black activist and actor Patrick Mathurin, but “by our action, we pushed them to look at it.” And, of course, what happened with George Floyd accelerated everything.”

According to Halsema, history casts a shadow on the present day.

“The city officials and the ruling elite who, in their hunger for profit and power, participated in the trade in enslaved people, in doing so entrenched a system of oppression based on skin color and race,” she said. “The past from which our city still draws its distinctive commercial spirit is therefore indivisible from the persistent racism that still festers.”

She closed her speech with the words: “On behalf of the College of Mayor and Alderpersons, I apologize.” Cheers and applause. This is a brief summary.