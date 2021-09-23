The man whose wife is accused of murdering their three children says he forgives her and that others should as well.

According to the Associated Press, a father whose wife reportedly killed their three young girls last week in their New Zealand house claimed Thursday that he’d already forgiven his wife and urged others to do the same. The message was written in a letter by orthopedic surgeon Graham Dickason, which was read aloud to hundreds of people at a candlelight vigil outside the family’s house in Timaru, New Zealand.

The father bemoaned the death of his children in the letter, claiming that he would carry it with him for the rest of his life. According to the Associated Press, while imploring folks to forgive his wife, Lauren Dickason, he stated that she was also a victim in the incident.

Lauren Dickason, 40, was charged with murder after her 6-year-old daughter Liane and twin 2-year-old children Maya and Karla were allegedly murdered. She is being kept in a psychiatric facility until her next court appearance, which is set for October 5.

Less than a week before the killings, the Dickason family moved into apartments for medical professionals near the Timaru Hospital in New Zealand. Prior to it, new arrivals from South Africa were compelled to spend two weeks in a military-run coronavirus quarantine hotel.

According to sources, Graham Dickason got home just before 10 p.m. last Thursday and discovered the dead of his daughters. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered Lauren Dickason, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition and eventually charged by police.

When neighbors heard a man shouting and wailing, they phoned the cops.

The details of the alleged crime have been withheld by a judge.

Graham Dickason, who spoke at the vigil, wrote in his letter that parents of young children should remember to let them play freely and laugh.

The family had recently relocated to New Zealand from South Africa, where former neighbors and others familiar with them left wreaths and flowers outside the estate where they used to live later Thursday. At the entrance to the housing complex in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital, colorful wreaths are placed next to a white crucifix.

Christine Wright, who claimed to have been a Graham Dickason patient, was one of those who arrived.