The Man Who Handed Baldwin a Loaded Gun Says Something.

In his first public comments since the tragedy, the crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded revolver that killed a cinematographer on the set of “Rust” voiced his shock and sadness Monday.

David Halls’ role in the deadly accident on the set of a 19th-century Western in New Mexico last month has been called into question when he admitted to investigators that he neglected to thoroughly check the pistol before the incident.

Halls claimed he is “shocked and devastated” by the death of Halyna Hutchins in a statement to the New York Post on Monday, but he did not explicitly address the shooting or his role.

“Not only was Halyna Hutchins one of the most talented women I’ve worked with, but she was also a friend,” Halls wrote.

“It is my desire that this tragedy pushes the industry to re-evaluate its beliefs and methods in order to ensure that no one is injured again throughout the creative process,” he added.

First assistant director Halls was in charge of handling and checking weapons on set, as well as announcing “cold gun,” which is industry jargon for an inert handgun, with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

According to a search warrant, he admitted to officers that he “should have checked” that all of the ammunition in the Colt.45 gun were fake or inactive rounds, but that he “didn’t.”

During rehearsal, a live cartridge shot by Baldwin traveled through Halyna Hutchins’ body and hit director Joel Souza in the shoulder. Hutchins later died as a result of her injuries.

Nearly 100,000 individuals have signed a petition to have firearms removed from sets permanently, despite the fact that effects like the loud bang and muzzle flash can simply be applied to fake foam guns in post-production.

“My thoughts are with all who knew and loved Halyna,” Halls wrote in his statement, adding that he had been “overwhelmed by the love and support.”

Halls’ lawyer did not respond to AFP inquiries for comment right away.

Baldwin’s announcement comes two days after he made his first public comments about the incident, telling reporters that it was a “one in a trillion incidence.”

Due to the current police investigation, the US actor claimed he had been warned not to speak directly about the incident.

Prosecutors have refused to rule out the possibility of criminal charges in connection with the fatal gunshot.

Live rounds “shouldn’t have been” present, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who added that “there was some complacency on this set.”