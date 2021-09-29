The looming default of Evergrande worries China’s small businesses with ties to the developer.

Uncertainty continues to surround China’s bleeding second-largest real estate developer, Evergrande Group, which is in debt to the tune of $300 billion and is unlikely to receive a bailout in the form of a cash injection from Beijing.

As previously reported on this page, the impacts of an Evergrande bankruptcy are expected to be felt the most by enterprises who deal closely with it. While some significant creditors could lose tens of millions of dollars in unpaid loans in the near future, many have the assets to survive such a loss.

However, for the smaller enterprises that have been sustained by Evergrande’s 1,300 real estate properties through partnerships, this could be the beginning of the end.

Evergrande owes his cleaning company $3.1 million, according to Guo Hui, a 50-year-old business owner from Guangzhou. He claims his business is on the edge of bankruptcy, causing him to sell his Porsche Cayenne and put his flat up for sale to make ends meet.

“We’ve contacted those in control, but they either say they don’t have any money or don’t know when they’ll be able to repay the payments,” Guo added. “We’ve been relegated to a fairly passive position.”

Guo launched his company 20 years ago, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he began collaborating with Evergrande. However, after creating a collaboration with Evergrande, it has been the company’s principal emphasis, accounting for 90 percent of its sales, he said.

Guo employed a regular workforce of about 100 people and up to 800 contractors to clean and repair Evergrande’s homes in time for showings. Many of the contractors are low-income migrants from China’s inland provinces. Guo owes them a substantial amount of money.

“They worked tirelessly for us at all hours of the day and night. I’m doing my best to pay them off with loans I’ve taken out, but I’m only able to cover about a third or fourth of the total. “We owe them almost 2 million yuan (about $310,000),” Guo stated. “To tell you the truth, Evergrande owes the money to ordinary people who toiled for it.”

Beijing has asked the corporation to concentrate on completing existing construction projects and repaying individual investors, according to a story published earlier this week on this website.