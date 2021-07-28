The logo for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been mocked for resembling a dating app.

People have been comparing the official Olympics emblem for the 2024 games in France to everything from a dating app to Rachel from Friends.

While the logo was first introduced in 2019, it appears that interest has resurfaced since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin a year late owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

This week, a number of people took to social media to make analogies between the Marianne emblem and a number of celebrities. Against a white background, the gold logo resembles a face, with the outline of a short, jagged haircut and mouth in color.

“The medal, the flame, Marianne,” the official Twitter account said when introducing the logo. Here is the new look of the #Paris2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The video depicting the Olympic and Paralympic versions has received 2.3 million views and was criticized at the time. Critics have focused on the dating app logo, with debate raging over whether the style was influenced by the 1920s or the “Karen” hairstyle.

“The Paris 2024 Olympics emblem has the immortal spirit of Carly Rae Jepsen,” Tony Gomez joked.

James Fenton said, “Swiping left on this Olympics logo #Paris2024.”

“The #Paris2024 logo just messaged me on Facebook to try to recruit me for her pyramid scheme,” Sarah Barnitt replied. “You’re the boss, babe.”

Marianne, the medal, the flame.

Here is the new look of the #Paris2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Marianne, the medal, the flame Here’s the new look for the #Paris2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. twitter.com/6VvsItrql6

October 21, 2019 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024)

“Of course you’re all wrong!” Felipe Vieira wrote with a photo of the former Spice Girl. The emblem for Paris 2024 was inspired by Victoria Beckham in 2007.”

“Is it just me, or is this a subtle reference to the roaring 20s wild hair?” wondered Chad Phillips-Hart, PhD. #Paris2024.”

“I can’t believe the Olympic Committee has revealed that the Paris 2024 emblem is substantially inspired by Penelope Redd,” Rachel, a gamer, tweeted. The Nintendo DS Sims 2 fans continues to triumph!!”

Some linked the style to the “Karen” hairstyle, which has been associated with a woman who frequently demands to talk with management and frequently complains about a condition.

Felipe Aka is a character in the film Felipe. This is a condensed version of the information.