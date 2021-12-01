The Lira Crisis Provides An Opportunity For The Turkish Opposition To Take On Erdogan.

The economic crisis in Turkey has eroded President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity, giving the opposition a good opportunity to finally confront the long-serving leader — if conflicting factions can unify, according to observers.

The next elections are set for June 2023, but the stronger opposition wants quick polls as soon as next year.

Erdogan has been in power for 18 years and has survived a coup attempt in 2016, but he now confronts a huge economic problem as surging inflation and the collapse of the currency have lowered people’s living standards.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish currency has lost more than 40% of its value against the dollar, reaching a high of 13 to the greenback last week after Erdogan defended his unconventional stance that low interest rates are the remedy to rising inflation.

“Rising prices and a weak Turkish lira, along with significant public dissatisfaction with rampant corruption,” Adeline Van Houtte, European analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told AFP.

“Critically, multiple parties are now vying for conservative and right-of-center support against Mr Erdogan.”

Last week, the dramatic drop in the value of the lira provoked rallies in Istanbul and Ankara, with crowds screaming about rising prices.

“Every day, we ask ourselves these questions: how am I going to pay my rent, how am I going to make it to the end of the month, what are the new grocery prices going to be tomorrow?” said Ayse Demirel, an Ankara teacher.

The leader of the main opposition CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said he will begin public protests to press for early elections.

“The more the Turkish currency loses value, the happier Erdogan becomes because this condition benefits the dollar lords,” Kilicdaroglu stated last week.

“We have a responsibility to save our compatriots from the flames… I’m writing to Erdogan’s government, telling them that they’ve lost their ability to rule. Bring the voting box and don’t be afraid.” Erdogan, on the other hand, remained unfazed.

“Are you capable of calling for early elections in this country? You’re not one of them! “In comments released on Monday, he remarked.

Erdogan’s approval rating has dropped despite his chest-thumping.

In September, a Metropoll poll found that 41% of Turks approved of his performance, down from over 48% in the November 1 general elections and nearly 59 percent in 2015.

According to a study conducted in October, 64% of respondents believe Erdogan’s government is incapable of resolving the country’s economic difficulties.

According to the same poll, 55% of people do not believe.