The lifting of the lockdown in the United Kingdom will continue on Monday, despite the fact that over 51K new COVID cases have been reported.

Despite over 51,000 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Friday, the largest number in six months, the United Kingdom will nevertheless ease lockdown regulations on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the British government’s chief medical adviser, might reach “very frightening” levels in the coming weeks.

The number of coronavirus infections confirmed by the government reached 51,870 on Monday, the highest daily total since mid-January. Infections have increased in recent weeks, primarily among unvaccinated young people, owing to the Delta variety and the continuous relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Despite the increase, the British government plans to abolish all remaining social contact restrictions on Monday in England, including social distance rules and the legal necessity for people to wear masks in most indoor settings such as shops, trains, buses, and subways.

The administration is expecting that a speedy vaccine distribution will keep the number of people who become extremely ill under control, a position that some renowned international experts at a “emergency international conference” criticized as “reckless.”

The group at the summit, which includes experts to the governments of Italy, New Zealand, and Taiwan, said they came together out of a “sense of urgency” to warn of the worldwide implications of allowing the delta variation to spread fast across the British population.

The researchers warned that the combination of high illness incidence and high vaccination rates “creates the circumstances for an immunological escape variation to emerge.”

Dr. William A. Haseltine of the New York-based think tank Access Health International, one of the co-signatories to Friday’s declaration, went even farther, calling the plan “murderous” and “unconscionable.”

Families of many of those who have died in the United Kingdom as a result of COVID-19 have also spoken out against the Conservative government’s plan.

"The overwhelming scientific consensus is that releasing the limitations on Monday will be devastating, and bereaved families have firsthand experience with the tragic repercussions of unlocking too soon," said Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. "There is a real danger that the government's thinking will once again be influenced by what is popular rather than what is best for the country.