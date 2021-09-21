The Libyan Parliament has withdrawn its support for the government of national unity.

Libya’s parliament voted a no-confidence vote in the country’s unity government on Tuesday, a new setback for UN-backed peace efforts and plans for elections in December.

According to spokesman Abdallah Bliheq, 89 of the 113 parliamentarians who attended the lower house session in the eastern city of Tobruk voted to withhold confidence in interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s cabinet based in Tripoli.

The vote was rejected by an upper house situated in the capital, which said it went against established processes, exposing the country’s east-west divide once more.

The recent escalation came amid tensions between the House of Representatives and Dbeibah’s government, which was sworn in earlier this year with the task of leading the North African country to elections on December 24.

Those polls are looking increasingly doubtful, throwing doubt on a UN-led process aimed at ending a decade of unrest since tyrant Moamer Kadhafi was deposed.

The lower house decision on Tuesday came less than two weeks after speaker Aguila Saleh enraged opponents by ratifying an electoral law perceived as circumventing due process and favoring eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Before establishing a formal ceasefire with his western opponents in October last year, Haftar had waged a year-long assault on Tripoli, killing thousands of people.

While the subsequent UN-led peace process brought some relief, disagreements over electoral laws and the presence of foreign forces have hampered efforts to achieve a more permanent peace.

The cabinet would become “a caretaker government,” according to Parliament spokesman Bliheq, but it would not be replaced.

The parliament’s upper house, the High Council of State, situated in Tripoli, immediately rejected this.

During a visit to Rabat, HCS chief Khalid al-Mishri met with Morocco’s chief diplomat Nasser Bourita and told press, “Our goal is to have elections.”

“We don’t want to put too much emphasis on anything that can come in the way of achieving that goal. This government will continue to work until December 24, and we must ensure that the conditions for elections are met.”

A representative for the HCS also claimed that the vote on Tuesday was in violation of a 2015 agreement reached in the Moroccan town of Skheirat.

Despite parliamentary norms requiring a quorum of 120 members of the 200-seat chamber, a parliamentary source in Benghazi told AFP that the vote succeeded with only 113 votes.

The HCS also rejected the presidential election bill announced earlier this month on Monday, claiming that it was unconstitutional. Brief News from Washington Newsday.