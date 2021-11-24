The Libyan Election Commission has rejected Kadhafi’s son’s bid for the presidency.

Libya’s electoral board declared on Wednesday that Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, the son of deceased dictator Moamer Kadhafi, will not compete in the presidential election next month.

Seif al-Islam, who registered to run on November 14 and was wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, was one of 25 candidates whose candidacy were rejected, according to the HNEC panel.

The 25 were refused on legal grounds, as well as information from officials such as the public prosecutor, a police chief, and the head of the passports and citizenship department, according to the statement.

Seif, whose whereabouts had been kept a mystery for months, became the first heavyweight candidate to register for the contest in a stunning announcement.

In 2017, a Tripoli court sentenced him to death for crimes committed during the uprising that ousted his father. A competing regime in eastern Libya later pardoned him.

He came out of the shadows in July, telling The New York Times that he was contemplating a political comeback.

After a decade of upheaval, Seif claimed in a rare interview that he intended to “restore the lost unity” of Libya.

Libya’s electoral commission announced Tuesday that a total of 98 candidates, including two women, have registered to run in the December 24 presidential election.

The polls come as Libya tries to put an end to a decade of conflict that has engulfed the oil-rich country since a NATO-backed rebellion deposed and murdered Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.