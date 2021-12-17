The ‘Lesser Evil’: Voters in Chile Face a Difficult Decision.

Pro-change, anti-“communist,” undecided, and apathetic voters can be generally divided into four factions in Chile’s runoff presidential election on Sunday.

Concerns span from rising crime to protecting modest pension funds, as well as job development, social assistance expansion, and civil liberties protection.

With two candidates on different sides of the political spectrum, commentators predict that many people in a country that is averse to extreme or sudden change will vote for one or the other out of fear of the other.

On the streets of Santiago, AFP discovered a photograph.

Camila Chamblas, a 26-year-old teacher, believes that voting is critical to ensuring that a return to anything approximating Augusto Pinochet’s cruel dictatorship, which scarred Chile’s recent past and continues to inform its present.

Jose Antonio Kast, a 55-year-old far-right contender and open supporter of Pinochet and the neoliberal economic system he left behind, is a challenge to her and many on the left in Chile.

She intends to vote for Gabriel Boric, a left-wing legislator.

“I wasn’t born yet,” Chamblas told AFP, “but I’ve talked a lot with my parents and my parents did suffer a lot during those times.”

“There are a lot of young individuals who aren’t interested in politics… However, what he (Kast) says seems to be a continuation of him (Pinochet).

“Knowing what happened to their parents gives them even more reason to vote, and to ensure that no one who is similar, or who believes similarly, wins.” It’s perilous.” Under Pinochet’s rule, at least 3,200 perceived opponents were killed or vanished, and 38,000 were tortured.

Chileans in general, and young people in particular, have a high level of voter indifference.

Ricardo Sepulveda, a 75-year-old retiree who voted in Kast, said he will make his mark against “communism.”

Boric is a member of the leftist Approve Dignity coalition, which includes the Communist Party and wants to raise taxes and spend more on social programs, whereas Kast wants to eliminate them.

Many voters in a country whose socialist policies are blamed for the demise of Venezuela, whose citizens it accommodates as migrants, are frightened by the relationship.

Many people recall economic hardship under Salvador Allende, the first Marxist democratically elected leader in Latin America, only to be deposed by Pinochet in a coup d’etat.

“Communism isn’t beneficial for the poor or the rich… I don’t think it’s good for anyone,” Sepulveda remarked.

“As middle-class folks, it affects everything we have.”

"As middle-class folks, it affects everything we have."

According to Sepulveda, his income decreased during Allende.