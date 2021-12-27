The Lebanese President claims that the government’s blockade must be lifted.

On Monday, Lebanon’s president called for an end to a government boycott, implying that his partner Hezbollah was to blame for boycotting cabinet sessions since October over demands to dismiss a judge.

Since October 12, Lebanon’s unstable government, which was constituted in September to address the country’s worst financial crisis, has not met for more than two months.

The boycott is being led by the Iran-backed Shiite faction Hezbollah and its Amal movement allies, which is led by parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri.

They want Judge Tarek Bitar, who is examining a bomb that blasted through Beirut’s capital in August 2020, replaced.

At least 215 people were killed and the city was damaged by the explosion of a consignment of ammonium nitrate fertiliser that had been stored haphazardly in a port storage for years.

Top political and security leaders were aware of the shipment’s dangers but did nothing.

Bitar’s efforts to question ex-ministers have been met with legal challenges, while Hezbollah and Amal accuse him of politicizing the investigation.

In a televised statement, President Michel Aoun remarked, “It is vital that the cabinet convene and cures… the problems in the Council of Ministers.”

“By what law, logic, or constitution is the Council of Ministers obstructed, urged to make a decision that is outside its authority?” he said.

He was referring to Hezbollah and Amal’s requests that the cabinet deal with their demand to remove Bitar without naming them.

Lebanon is mired in an unparalleled economic crisis, dubbed “one of the world’s worst since the mid-nineteenth century” by the World Bank.

On the illicit market, the local currency has lost more than 90% of its value, and more than 80% of the population lives in poverty.

Financial recovery has been hindered by political wrangling, particularly talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Last week, Aoun predicted that Lebanon would need “six to seven years” to recover from its crisis, despite the fact that several experts said it would take considerably longer.

Aoun took another shot at Hezbollah on Monday, saying that Lebanon’s defense is the responsibility of the state.

Hezbollah maintains significant political and military power in Lebanon, and it is the only group to have preserved its weapons since the civil war ended in 1975.

“Only the state creates a defense plan and oversees its implementation,” Aoun remarked.