The Lebanese are unsure if the new cabinet is up to the task of reform.

After 13 months of horse-trading, political groups finally agreed on a new administration, Lebanese critics expressed skepticism about the bankrupt state’s capacity to reclaim foreign donor backing.

Billionaire Najib Mikati, who has previously served as Prime Minister, introduced his team of newcomers on Friday, some of whom are technocrats but all of them have been approved by at least one of the political parties that have dominated since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The 24-member cabinet, which includes only one woman, faces a difficult task in implementing reforms sought by the international community in order to release badly needed financial aid.

Many Lebanese, however, questioned whether the new team was up to the task, or whether it would be able to meet the demands of a 2019 protest movement calling for an end to alleged mismanagement and corruption.

The Al-Akbar newspaper, which is allied to the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, wrote, “There is no faith in Naji Mikati’s government, which serves the interests of a system that engineered the country’s demise.”

The new government takes office as Lebanon grapples with one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, according to the World Bank.

The vast majority of Lebanese are struggling to make ends meet in the face of rising inflation, gasoline and medical shortages, and near-constant power outages.

A large portion of the population has fallen into poverty, while numbers of the well-off have emigrated to start new lives elsewhere.

The naming of “an old-school cabinet to handle a titanic task” was questioned by the French-language journal L’Orient – Le Jour.

Mikati was the third person asked to try to create a new administration after the previous one quit in the wake of a catastrophic ammonium nitrate fertilizer explosion at Beirut port last summer, which killed at least 214 people.

Officials had known the extremely explosive material had been loitering dangerously on the dockside for years but had done nothing about it, it was revealed later.

Activists criticized the new government on social media, accusing it of representing the same people they blame for the blast.

It’s simply another outcome of “the nitrate regime, political sterility, and corruption,” according to one user.

According to Lebanese political analyst Sami Nader, the new ministers’ ability to lead the country forward is in doubt because they were vetted by the “same cooks.”

He expressed concern that the previous cabinet would be plagued by the same “quota politics and squabbling over every change” that had plagued it.

Mikati promised to leave no stone unturned in his attempt to save the in an emotional statement on Friday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.