The Leadership Team of Haiti’s New Prime Minister Will Be Revealed

Following President Jovenel Moise’s killing, Haiti’s new Prime Minister Ariel Henry was due to unveil his new administration on Tuesday, as officials strive to stabilize a country on the verge of disaster.

Henry, who was nominated by Moise just days before he was assassinated in his Port-au-Prince house in the early hours of July 7, would lead a cabinet of 18 officials, five of whom are women.

The 71-year-old neurosurgeon will also serve as minister of social affairs and labor in addition to leading the cabinet.

His inauguration brings an end to days of uncertainty that began when acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph proclaimed a “state of siege” and declared himself in command in the hours after the assassination, igniting a power struggle in the violently impoverished Caribbean island.

Joseph will return to his former position as foreign minister after agreeing to step down and hand over the reins to Henry.

When Moise, 53, was assassinated, Haiti had no functioning parliament and no functioning succession mechanism, and the country was already immersed in a political and security crisis.

In a speech Monday, Henry appealed for national unity to halt what he described as Haiti’s plunge into the “abyss,” claiming that the “the existence of the Haitian nation is in jeopardy.”

The motivation for Moise’s assassination is currently being investigated by Haitian officials with the assistance of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

More than 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the assassination, several of whom are retired Colombian military members.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian doctor with ties to Florida, has been charged with masterminding the plot and having “political ambitions” by Haitian authorities.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new administration was set to begin about 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) in Port-au-Prince.

Prior to that, Joseph and others took part in a memorial service for Moise in the capital, ahead of his burial in Cap-Haitien on Friday.