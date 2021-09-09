The Leaders At Loggerheads: Somalia’s Farmajo And Roble

When Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters believed he would bring an end to the country’s famed corruption and extremism.

However, when he prolonged his term and failed to organize elections, the veteran diplomat sparked a political crisis, and he is now embroiled in a catastrophic stalemate with Mohamed Hussein Roble, the man he selected as prime minister just a year ago.

Farmajo (a name derived from the Italian word for cheese) is a 59-year-old father of four who spent several years studying and working in the United States before relinquishing his American citizenship in 2019.

After a six-month electoral process marked by significant allegations of vote-buying and corruption, Farmajo was elected president by MPs in a converted aircraft hangar.

Despite being ejected from the capital Mogadishu in 2011, he inherited a severely dangerous country where Al-Shabaab extremists still control large swaths of land.

“This is the beginning of Somali nationwide unity, the beginning of the war against Shabaab and corruption,” Farmajo declared triumphantly.

Farmajo was hailed by many Somalis who wanted change following a run of Hawiye presidents in a country where clan divides dominate politics. He was born in Mogadishu to activist parents from the Darod tribe.

He was prime minister for a brief while in 2010-11, during which time he instituted the first monthly stipends for soldiers and established an anti-corruption commission.

After months of squabbling about the timing of a presidential election, Farmajo agreed to leave in exchange for the vote being postponed.

In the “interest of the Somali people,” he agreed to resign as prime minister.

Farmajo and members of his old cabinet founded the Tayo (Quality) party the next year, but after a failed presidential run, he took a break from politics for several years.

He has been president since 2017, and he has taken a strong nationalist posture, breaking diplomatic ties with Kenya at one point – an approach that has won him some Somalis’ favor, while he has also made a lot of opponents.

Farmajo, an advocate of a strong central state, has been accused of interfering in state elections in order to put his cronies in power.

After failing to agree on terms for new elections, parliament extended Farmajo’s tenure in April 2021, sparking a historic constitutional crisis and public fighting in Mogadishu.

He was dubbed a “dictator” by one of his opponents. Brief News from Washington Newsday.