The Leader of Hungary’s Opposition Promises to Restore Democracy.

Peter Marki-Zay, the opposition challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, promised on Thursday that if he is elected next year, he will rid his country of corruption and restore democracy with a new constitution.

“If we succeed in ousting (Orban) in April, we will have to start over,” the 49-year-old conservative said at a press conference in Brussels.

Because “there is no democracy, no freedom of the press, and no rule of law in Hungary,” he claimed, he promised to “restore” these ideals.

“We’re talking about a regime transition, not just a government change,” he explained. He explained, “It’s like Nazi crimes can’t be prosecuted under Nazi laws.”

Marki-Zay, a devout Catholic and father of seven children, was elected as the opposition candidate in a six-party primary last year.

The historic primary was held in an attempt to counter the largely first-past-the-post election system that favors Orban and his Fidesz party.

While experts foresee a tight fight against Orban, the opposition leader said that defeating the nationalist leader, who has been in power since 1998 and has been in power continuously since 2010, will be “very difficult.”

Marki-Zay predicted that the elections would be “neither democratic, free, nor fair.”

“However, our probability (of defeating Orban) has never been stronger in a decade,” Marki-Zay said after meeting with numerous EU commissioners in Brussels, including Vera Jourova, the vice-president in charge of values and transparency.

When asked about the possibility of unrest analogous to the US Capitol assault if the opposition win, Marki-Zay replied he “cannot fathom people rushing to the streets to defend felons’ rights.”