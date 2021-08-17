The leader of Hong Kong has told the legal system to stay out of politics.

In the latest example of the government urging professional organisations to toe Beijing’s line, Hong Kong’s leader warned one of the city’s leading legal bodies against becoming involved in politics on Tuesday.

China is remoulding Hong Kong in its own image, pursuing civil society groups judged to be politically disloyal or supportive of the city’s democracy movement. Chief executive Carrie Lam’s statements to the Law Society come as China remoulds Hong Kong in its own image.

“If the Law Society allows politics to hijack their legal profession, the government would… consider cutting ties with it,” Lam said to reporters, without specifying what actions the government might take.

The Law Society is the city’s largest society of solicitors, with over 12,000 members, and the only regulating body of its kind with statutory powers.

It has the authority to grant practicing credentials, investigate professional malpractice, and create industry-wide rules of conduct.

It will elect five of its twenty council members next week, and pro-establishment politicians are worried that more liberal, pro-democracy lawyers would win.

The People’s Daily, China’s ruling Communist Party’s newspaper, released a column on Sunday asking the Law Society not to nominate any “anti-China elements” and to put “professionalism above politics.”

The Hong Kong Bar Association, which represents barristers, was similarly referred to as a “street rat” in the same comments.

The Bar Association has been more vocal than the Statute Society about fears that China’s crackdown on dissent is undermining Hong Kong’s lauded judicial independence, notably the installation of a national security law that has changed the city’s legal landscape.

In response to Lam’s remarks, Law Society president Melissa Pang stated that her organization has “remained politically impartial.”

Lam’s remarks have alarmed some legal professionals.

On Twitter, Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong lawyer and novelist, stated, “‘Politicized’ appears to be new govt code word for’non-pro-govt candidates achieving a majority on the Law Society council.”

Since massive and disruptive democratic protests erupted in Hong Kong two years ago, China has cracked down on dissent and overseen a campaign to purge the city of people and organisations deemed traitorous.

In the last year, over 30 professional and political organizations have disbanded, many of them after being picked out by Chinese state media and subsequently examined by authorities.

The Professional Teachers’ Union and the Civil Human Rights Front, both accused of being politicized by authorities, split last week.

Over the years, both have been vocal proponents of democracy.

“Those groups now have no choice but to terminate and disintegrate on their own. Brief News from Washington Newsday.