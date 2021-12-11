The leader of Benin’s opposition has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

After a quick trial that her lawyers described as a “political attack,” Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced to 20 years in jail for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo on Saturday.

The Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, found Madougou guilty of “complicity in terrorist crimes” after more than 20 hours of proceedings. On Tuesday, another prominent opposition figure was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Critics claim that President Patrice Talon’s dictatorship has using the court, which was established in 2016, to crack down on the opposition and push Benin into totalitarianism.

Madougou remarked shortly before her prison sentence was revealed, “This court has purposefully decided to punish an innocent person.”

“I have never been and will never be a terrorist,” the former justice minister, 47, continued.

Robert Dossou, one of her lawyers, told AFP, “It’s a sad day for our court system, I maintain that there is no proof.”

Madougou was one of several Benin opposition figures barred from standing in the April election, which Talon won with 86 percent of the vote for a second term.

She was detained in Cotonou, the country’s economic center, in March, just weeks before the election, on charges of funding a plot to assassinate political officials in order to thwart the election and “destabilize” the country.

Recky Madougou’s lawyer in France, Antoine Vey, tweeted after the sentencing, “Tried at 6 a.m., without witnesses, without documents, without evidence, Recky Madougou was sentenced to 20 years in prison by three collaborators of those in power.”

“Her crime was to represent a democratic alternative to Patrice Talon’s tyranny.”

“This proceeding is nothing but a political attack,” Vey told the court on Friday.

“Everything was arranged even before her detention,” Vey stated a day after coming from Paris.

Before leaving the courtroom and never returning, he requested that the trial be canceled; Madougou’s Benin-based lawyers stayed for the rest of the proceedings.

The trial, Vey later told AFP, was “a trial in which nothing was judicial.”

Madougou testified that she had “no illusions” about the outcome of the trial.

“I offer myself to my country’s democracy if my sacrifice would restore your court’s independence,” she added.

A judge from the special court fled Benin less than a week before the April election, citing political pressure to make decisions, particularly in the case of Madougou’s imprisonment.

Officials from the government dispute charges of political meddling and say. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.