The lawyer for Britney Spears is ‘moving aggressively’ to have her father removed as a guardian.

Britney Spears’ lawyer said Monday that he is working “aggressively and promptly” to have her father removed from the tumultuous guardianship over her affairs.

After a brief court appearance in Los Angeles to address security fees for the singer’s professional conservator, who claimed she had received threats as a result of the widely publicized case, the attorney informed media.

Mathew Rosengart said, “My business and I are moving quickly and expeditiously to launch a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

“We’re working extremely hard on the documents,” said Rosengart, who was appointed last week after a judge granted the singer’s request to choose her own lawyer.

After a highly public breakdown in 2007, Spears was placed under a one-of-a-kind legal guardianship, which was mostly overseen by her father.

Since a dramatic court appearance last month in which she denounced the system as “abuse,” the pop star has grown increasingly vocal and public in her opposition to the conservatorship.

Last week, she repeated and expanded on that evidence in court, this time by phone, and wrote on Instagram over the weekend that she was “not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

Even before Spears requested the court to revoke her guardianship, her devoted admirers staged a #FreeBritney rally outside court proceedings and at demonstrations around the world.

On Monday, Rosengart remarked, “I want to applaud Britney Spears one again for her courage and strength.”

He continued, “I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters.”

“The outpouring of support for my firm, myself, and, most importantly, Britney from coast to coast and literally around the world has been simply overwhelming.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyer told the court last week that he would not resign voluntarily, and that her claims that her father is to blame for everything awful that has happened to her are “far from the reality.”

Jodi Montgomery, who is presently in charge of Spears’ person, requested $50,000 per month in security fees at Monday’s court. Jamie Spears is in charge of his daughter’s estate at the moment.

The security fees matter will be heard again in court next Monday, before many additional petitions are considered in late September.