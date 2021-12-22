The Launch of the Webb Telescope Has Been Postponed Once More.

Due to “adverse weather circumstances” at the launch site in French Guiana, the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which scientists hope will usher in a new era of discovery, was again postponed Tuesday until at least Christmas Day, NASA announced.

If the new deadline is found to be feasible, it will be a real Christmas present for scientists who have been waiting three decades to see the world’s largest and most powerful telescope go into space aboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

The launch window on Saturday is from 1220 to 1252 GMT, according to NASA.

“Another weather forecast will be released tomorrow evening in order to confirm the date of December 25,” the company said in a statement.

“Under the Final Assembly Building, the Ariane 5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions.”

The launch of the Webb telescope was delayed for the third time, each time due to minor difficulties. The first was caused by an accident during the launch preparations in late November, while the second was caused by a communication difficulty.

“Thank you to all of the teams who worked tirelessly to ensure Webb’s successful launch! The countdown until December 25 has begun “NASA Administrator Bill Nelson took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

The Webb telescope will follow in the footsteps of the iconic Hubble, but instead of orbiting the Earth, it will orbit the Sun. It is thought that by peeking back 13 billion years in time, the instrument will assist in answering fundamental puzzles about the Universe.

It will also provide updated data on roughly 5,000 exoplanets.

Nelson told a pre-launch meeting shortly before the announcement of the postponement that Webb, which is named after a previous NASA director, will be on a “amazing mission.”

He stated, “It’s a brilliant example of what we can do when we dream big.” “Webb will change the way we think about the universe.” The launch will signal “the beginning of a new exciting decade of science, for NASA and for the entire international community,” according to Thomas Zurbuchen, assistant administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Webb’s orbit around the Sun will be 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth, significantly more than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometers above the Earth since 1990.