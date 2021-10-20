The launch of a missile by North Korea has prompted an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Following North Korea’s latest missile launch, the United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting.

According to CBS Evening News, images given by North Korea showed a missile being launched from a submarine. The launch would mark a significant advancement in the country’s weapons development.

Its launch could have been timed to coincide with the arrival in the region of US Vice President Joe Biden’s North Korean envoy. According to the aforementioned publication, the envoy will meet with US allies in East Asia to discuss ways to prevent North Korea’s nuclear development.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan early Tuesday morning, according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The launch was in violation of UN security measures imposed on North Korea.

Since January, North Korea has undertaken six missile launches. The country has so broken various United Nations (UN) weapons bans prohibiting it from producing ballistic missiles, according to The New York Times.

North Korea has stated that it is working on its weapons defense program in preparation for a future military threat from the United States. The United States has stated that it does not intend to attack North Korea.

President Joe Biden has threatened “responses” if North Korea continues to elevate tensions in the region, but he has yet to deliver a public statement in response to the country’s recent missile tests.

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on October 1 to discuss North Korea’s latest missile tests.

North Korea accused the UN Security Council of adopting a “double-dealing standard” when it came to weapons testing in a letter to the UN on October 3. According to Politico, the letter chastised the United Nations for allowing similar missile tests by the US and its allies.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.