The Latest Irrational TikTok Trend Is People Faking Arrests by Cops.

On TikTok, a disturbing new fad has evolved in which users pretend to be arrested and carried away by cops.

People—mostly men—faking getting cuffed by cops is one of the newest additions to the social media platform, which is inundated with dances, challenges, and skits to contemporary music.

The dramatizations are set to a slowed-down rendition of Rihanna’s Diamonds, performed by Son Original FYP, which has over 100,000 videos on YouTube.

In several renditions, a light flashes in the background, simulating a police siren, as the victim is held up against a wall, hands behind their back.

The trend format has them peek over their shoulder at the camera with a smoldering look while pretending to be shackled.

As they’re carried away, some mouth the words “I love you,” while others add on-screen captions stating “I’m sorry” or even wink. And a few have the same caption: “POV [point of view]You surrender.”

In addition to staging an arrest, several participants have daubed fake blood on themselves, seeping from what appear to be phony injuries. Some people have even gone so far as to use make-up to imitate bruising.

On the site, the fad has gone viral, with one video published by @ricklimatv at the end of last month receiving over 55 million views.

Another, also shared by @gage.bills last month, has had over 22 million views, while a third, shared by @itsmeluke_, has received over 10 million views.

