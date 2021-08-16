The last top Khmer Rouge leader has filed an appeal against his conviction for genocide.

On Monday, the last surviving senior Khmer Rouge leader filed an appeal against his life sentence for his role in the regime’s genocide in Cambodia more than four decades ago.

Between 1975 and 1979, the violent communist organization led by “Brother Number 1” Pol Pot killed two million Cambodians through overwork, malnutrition, and mass executions.

Khieu Samphan, the former Khmer Rouge leader, is appealing his 2018 conviction for genocide against ethnic Vietnamese.

His lawyers said on Monday that the UN-backed court had adopted a “selective approach” to witness testimony and had not given evidence in his favor sufficient weight.

They further claimed that the tribunal convicted him based on legal criteria that he could not have known existed at the time of the accused offences, which occurred over 40 years ago.

Khieu Samphan and “Brother Number 2” Nuon Chea were sentenced to life in prison for genocide and a slew of other crimes, including forced marriages and rapes.

Nuon Chea passed away in the year 2019.

In 2014, the court sentenced the couple to life in prison for crimes against humanity related to the horrific forced evacuation of Phnom Penh in April 1975, when Khmer Rouge troops pushed the capital’s population into rural labor camps.

According to a court official, the appeal hearing will go through Thursday in a special courtroom in Phnom Penh, and Khieu Samphan is anticipated to testify at the conclusion of the session.

He responded fiercely to the court at the conclusion of his genocide trial in 2017, disputing the charges against him and rejecting the label of “murderer” in his final statements.

Khieu Samphan, who served as the Khmer Rouge’s chief of state and was one of the few public faces of the regime, said he was not a part of the killing machine that killed nearly a quarter of Cambodia’s people.

Throughout the three-year trial, he denied culpability for the mass murders and other crimes against Cham Muslims and ethnic Vietnamese, which were documented in graphic detail by more than 100 witnesses.

Pol Pot, who aspired to turn Buddhist-majority Cambodia into an agrarian utopia, died without being tried in 1998.

Ieng Sary, the former Khmer Rouge foreign minister, and his wife died before they could be convicted.

In 2006, the UN-backed hybrid court was established to try key Khmer Rouge leaders, using a blend of Cambodian and international law.

Only three persons have been convicted so far, at a cost of more than $300 million.

